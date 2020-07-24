JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Nath Industries standalone net profit rises 882.76% in the March 2020 quarter

Board of Hero MotoCorp approves additional investment up to Rs 83.99 cr in Ather Energy
Business Standard

Spicejet gains after appointment as scheduled carrier to UK

Capital Market 

Spicejet rose 3.13% to Rs 51 after the budget air carrier said it was designated as Indian scheduled carrier to operate on agreed services between India and the UK.

"in terms of the Air Services Agreement between the Government of India and the Government of the United Kingdom, SpiceJet has been designated as Indian scheduled carrier to operate on agreed services between India and the UK", the company said in a statement during trading hours today, 24 July 2020.

The scrip extended gains for second day. The stock has added 7.48% in two sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 47.45 recorded on 22 July 2020.

SpiceJet is a domestic low-budget air carrier which provides scheduled flights between major cities in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 13:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU