GRP Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Onward Technologies Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd, Agro Tech Foods Ltd and IVP Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 July 2020.

GRP Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 737.75 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 119 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5637 shares in the past one month.

Onward Technologies Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 65.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 74690 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3224 shares in the past one month.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd surged 19.17% to Rs 47.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24367 shares in the past one month.

Agro Tech Foods Ltd spurt 13.43% to Rs 618.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7116 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 916 shares in the past one month.

IVP Ltd added 10.00% to Rs 42.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 530 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1959 shares in the past one month.

