MOIL Ltd drops for fifth straight session

MOIL Ltd is quoting at Rs 140.25, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 26.45% in last one year as compared to a 1.2% slide in NIFTY and a 22.63% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

MOIL Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 140.25, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 11117.35. The Sensex is at 37862.89, down 0.73%.MOIL Ltd has eased around 7.12% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which MOIL Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2131.4, down 2.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.59 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

