Mphasis Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Reliance Industries Ltd Partly Paidup, PNC Infratech Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd and Essel Propack Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 July 2020.

Mphasis Ltd surged 10.29% to Rs 1080.6 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 73924 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17975 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Industries Ltd Partly Paidup spiked 7.54% to Rs 1270. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

PNC Infratech Ltd soared 6.50% to Rs 149.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47498 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19437 shares in the past one month.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd advanced 6.02% to Rs 404. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28714 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38601 shares in the past one month.

Essel Propack Ltd spurt 5.79% to Rs 213.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38657 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10452 shares in the past one month.

