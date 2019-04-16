SpiceJet jumps on announcing fleet expansion

-
SpiceJet gained 9.34% to Rs 130.50 at 14:45 IST on BSE after the company announced that it will add five 90-seater Q400 aircraft taking its Bombardier fleet size to 32.The company made the announcement during market hours today, 16 April 2019.
SpiceJet will add five 90-seater Q400 aircraft taking its Bombardier fleet size to 32. Three of these planes will join SpiceJet's fleet in the next ten days while the remaining two will be inducted by June. The airline had last week announced the induction of 16 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft on dry lease.
SpiceJet's net profit fell 77.05% to Rs 55.07 crore on 16.09% rise in net sales to Rs 2382.21 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.
SpiceJet is an airline company. SpiceJet operates 516 average daily flights to 60 destinations, including 51 domestic and 9 international ones. The airline has a fleet of 48 Boeing 737, 27 Bombardier Q-400s and one B737 freighter. SpiceJet also operates a dedicated air cargo service under the brand name SpiceXpress
