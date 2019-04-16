SpiceJet jumps on announcing fleet expansion

gained 9.34% to Rs 130.50 at 14:45 IST on BSE after the company announced that it will add five 90-seater Q400 taking its fleet size to 32.

The company made the announcement during market hours today, 16 April 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 420.36 points, or 1.08%, to 39,326.20

On the BSE, 1.95 crore shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 34.79 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 135.80 and a low of Rs 123.50 so far during the day.

will add five 90-seater Q400 taking its fleet size to 32. Three of these planes will join SpiceJet's fleet in the next ten days while the remaining two will be inducted by June. The had last week announced the induction of 16 737-800 NG on dry lease.

SpiceJet's net profit fell 77.05% to Rs 55.07 crore on 16.09% rise in net sales to Rs 2382.21 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

is an company. SpiceJet operates 516 average daily flights to 60 destinations, including 51 domestic and 9 international ones. The has a fleet of 48 737, 27 Q-400s and one freighter. SpiceJet also operates a dedicated air cargo service under the brand name SpiceXpress

