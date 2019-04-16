Volumes soar at FDC Ltd counter

clocked volume of 5.7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 22.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25085 shares

Prism Johnson Ltd, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 April 2019.

clocked volume of 5.7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 22.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25085 shares. The stock gained 0.18% to Rs.164.90. Volumes stood at 12833 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 29.93 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.94 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.49% to Rs.100.85. Volumes stood at 5.24 lakh shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 28.72 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.72% to Rs.153.90. Volumes stood at 2.05 lakh shares in the last session.

saw volume of 50.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.02 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.95% to Rs.42.30. Volumes stood at 5.99 lakh shares in the last session.

registered volume of 5.44 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54322 shares. The stock slipped 0.59% to Rs.117.65. Volumes stood at 28906 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)