Volumes soar at FDC Ltd counter

FDC Ltd clocked volume of 5.7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 22.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25085 shares
Prism Johnson Ltd, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Jagran Prakashan Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 April 2019.
FDC Ltd clocked volume of 5.7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 22.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25085 shares. The stock gained 0.18% to Rs.164.90. Volumes stood at 12833 shares in the last session.
Prism Johnson Ltd clocked volume of 29.93 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.94 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.49% to Rs.100.85. Volumes stood at 5.24 lakh shares in the last session.
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd notched up volume of 28.72 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.72% to Rs.153.90. Volumes stood at 2.05 lakh shares in the last session.
Adani Green Energy Ltd saw volume of 50.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.02 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.95% to Rs.42.30. Volumes stood at 5.99 lakh shares in the last session.
Jagran Prakashan Ltd registered volume of 5.44 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54322 shares. The stock slipped 0.59% to Rs.117.65. Volumes stood at 28906 shares in the last session.
