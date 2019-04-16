Shiva Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Techindia Nirman Ltd, Spice Mobility Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 April 2019.

tumbled 12.57% to Rs 48 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 426 shares in the past one month.

crashed 9.72% to Rs 5.11. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 300 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2325 shares in the past one month.

lost 9.32% to Rs 7.98. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 623 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2851 shares in the past one month.

shed 9.09% to Rs 0.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

fell 9.06% to Rs 27.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 300 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 694 shares in the past one month.

