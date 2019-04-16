Shiva Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
-
Techindia Nirman Ltd, Spice Mobility Ltd, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd and Trejhara Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 April 2019.
Shiva Mills Ltd tumbled 12.57% to Rs 48 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 426 shares in the past one month.
Techindia Nirman Ltd crashed 9.72% to Rs 5.11. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 300 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2325 shares in the past one month.
Spice Mobility Ltd lost 9.32% to Rs 7.98. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 623 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2851 shares in the past one month.
Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd shed 9.09% to Rs 0.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.77 lakh shares in the past one month.
Trejhara Solutions Ltd fell 9.06% to Rs 27.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 300 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 694 shares in the past one month.
