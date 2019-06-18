Sportking India gets reaffirmation in credit ratings

From ICRASportking India announced that ICRA had enhanced the amount of Bank Loan Credit Rating of the company from Rs. 520 crore to Rs. 600 crore. The credit rating of the company for the long term debts and short term debts remained same i.e. [ICRA] BBB+ (pronounced ICRA triple B plus) and [ICRA] A2 (pronounced ICRA A two) respectively. The outlook on the long-term rating is Stable.
