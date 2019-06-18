JUST IN
TCS named a 'Leader' in Next-Gen Testing Services by NelsonHall

Tata Consultancy Services has been named a Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT for Next-Gen Testing Services.

Highlighted as strengths were TCS' comprehensive mobile testing services that are backed by many IP, and UX testing services that are ahead of the competition, backed by its CX Assurance Platform. The report says that TCS is the first firm to have combined several Al use cases with its continuous testing platform, as part of Smart QE.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 17:44 IST

