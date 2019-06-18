KNR Constructions update on NHAI road project in Tamil Nadu

-
KNR Constructions announced that KNR Srirangam Infra, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has received the appointed date i.e 1 March 2019 by the National Highways Authority of India. The Rs 1020 crore project details are as follows - Laning of Trichy to KaUagam Section of NH-227 under Bhartmala Pariyojana (Residual Project under NHDP) in the state of Tamil Nadu.
