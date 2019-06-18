KNR Constructions update on NHAI road project in Tamil Nadu

JUST IN
KNR Constructions announced that KNR Srirangam Infra, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has received the appointed date i.e 1 March 2019 by the National Highways Authority of India. The Rs 1020 crore project details are as follows - Laning of Trichy to KaUagam Section of NH-227 under Bhartmala Pariyojana (Residual Project under NHDP) in the state of Tamil Nadu.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019.

