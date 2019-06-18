Vintron Informatics announces change in directorate

Vintron Informatics announced the appointment of Jain as a in Independent category, to fill the casual vacancy on the Board of the Company caused by resignation of Satish Chand, an independent The company accepted the resignation of Varun Gupta, Whole Time Director, from the office of with effect from 08 June 2019 and resignation of Kajal Gupta, with effect from 10 June 2019.

