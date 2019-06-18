JUST IN
Vintron Informatics announces change in directorate

Capital Market 

Vintron Informatics announced the appointment of Sachin Jain as a Director in Independent category, to fill the casual vacancy on the Board of the Company caused by resignation of Satish Chand, an independent director. The company accepted the resignation of Varun Gupta, Whole Time Director, from the office of Director with effect from 08 June 2019 and resignation of Kajal Gupta, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from 10 June 2019.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 18:05 IST

