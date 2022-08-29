SRF commissions second BOPP film line & metallizer at Indore

SRF said that it has commissioned and capitalized the second BOPP Film Line & Metallizer at Indore on 25 August 2022 at an aggregate cost of approximately Rs 446 crore.

In November 2020, the board of SRF had approved the setting up of a second BOPP film line in India at a site in Indore at an approximate cost of Rs 424 crore.

The board had also approved the setting up of a dedicated facility to produce 200 MT per year of P16 specialty product at Dahej, India at an approximate cost of Rs 17.5 crore. In addition, the board approved two projects related to future water security and set up of thermal oxidation facilities at the company's chemicals complex at Dahej, India. These projects were aimed at minimizing the environmental impact of the chemicals business and ensuring the future sustainability of the Dahej site.

SRF is a chemical based multi-business entity engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates. The company's diversified business portfolio covers fluorochemicals, specialty chemicals, packaging films, technical textiles, coated and laminated fabrics.

The company's consolidated net profit climbed 53.8% to Rs 608 crore on 43.8% surge in net sales to Rs 3,852.22 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.65% to currently trade at Rs 2416.30 on the BSE.

