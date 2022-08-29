Tata Elxsi Ltd Slips 6.79%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Shed 3.42%

Tata Elxsi Ltd has added 6.09% over last one month compared to 0.31% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.58% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Elxsi Ltd fell 6.79% today to trade at Rs 8998.8. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 3.42% to quote at 28195.71. The index is down 0.31 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd decreased 4.96% and Xchanging Solutions Ltd lost 4.81% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 16.84 % over last one year compared to the 3.33% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Elxsi Ltd has added 6.09% over last one month compared to 0.31% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.58% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6617 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 28380 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 10760.4 on 17 Aug 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 4750.5 on 30 Aug 2021.

