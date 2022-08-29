Volumes soar at Thyrocare Technologies Ltd counter

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 4.45 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 58.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7602 shares

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 August 2022.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 4.45 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 58.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7602 shares. The stock lost 3.87% to Rs.604.30. Volumes stood at 1883 shares in the last session.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd registered volume of 3.13 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40089 shares. The stock slipped 1.24% to Rs.2,365.00. Volumes stood at 30993 shares in the last session.

Mastek Ltd notched up volume of 98521 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13698 shares. The stock slipped 1.12% to Rs.1,900.75. Volumes stood at 14005 shares in the last session.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 39619 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8610 shares. The stock rose 4.27% to Rs.465.45. Volumes stood at 3832 shares in the last session.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd notched up volume of 14.11 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.10% to Rs.18.10. Volumes stood at 2.24 lakh shares in the last session.

