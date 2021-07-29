Board of Tejas Network approves fund raising up to Rs 1850 cr

-
ALSO READ
IRCTC gains as Ahmadabad Mumbai Tejas Express to resume services
Board of Kranti Industries approves allotment of 17.60 lakh bonus equity shares
IRCTC temporarily suspends operations of two Tejas Express
IRCTC announces temporary suspension of Tejas Express
Hindustan Aeronautics and Rolls Royce expand partnership
-
At meeting held on 29 July 2021The Board of Tejas Network at its meeting held on 29 July 2021 has approved the raising of funds up to Rs 1850 crore by allotting the following securities to Panatone Finvest by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis:
- Up to 1,93,79,845 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 258 per share aggregating Rs 500 crore;
- Up to 3,68,21,706 warrants each carrying the right to subscribe to one equity share at an exercise price of Rs 258 per share aggregating Rs 950 crore;
- Up to 1,55,03,876 warrants each carrying the right to subscribe to one equity share at an exercise price of Rs 258 per share aggregating to Rs 400 crore.
The Board also approved increase in authorised share capital of the company from Rs 176.45 crore to Rs 200 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU