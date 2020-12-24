SSWL bags new export orders from US, Europe

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) said that it had received new export orders worth over $304,000 (approximately Rs 2.23 crore) from US and Europe.
SSWL confirmed export orders of nearly 33,000 wheels for US & EU market. The orders are to be executed in January and February 2021 from the company's Chennai plant. The firm is anticipating orders of similar capacity from the same customer base as businesses have picked up speed. The announcement was made during market hours today, 24 December 2020.
SSWL is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of automobile industry. The firm operates in automotive wheels segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.
The company's standalone net profit jumped 82.3% to Rs 14.02 crore on a 11.8% rise in net sales to Rs 404.74 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
The scrip shed 0.53% to Rs 484. It traded in the range of 482.75 and 500 so far during the day.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has declined by 36.74% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has added 13.56% during the same period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU