Federal Bank Ltd spurts 2.49%, rises for third straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 65.85, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.12% in last one year as compared to a 13.07% gain in NIFTY and a 5.06% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 65.85, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 13711. The Sensex is at 46756.37, up 0.67%. Federal Bank Ltd has added around 11.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29883.3, up 1.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 161.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 413.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.83 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

