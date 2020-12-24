Capital Goods shares ease

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index falling 11.11 points or 0.06% at 18387.57 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Forge Ltd (down 1.95%), GMR Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.54%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 1.51%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.08%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 0.34%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.01%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 4.43%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 2.69%), and Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 2.14%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 448.23 or 0.97% at 46892.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 129.1 points or 0.95% at 13730.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 111.22 points or 0.63% at 17683.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.05 points or 0.57% at 5876.09.

On BSE,1645 shares were trading in green, 1172 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)