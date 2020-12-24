State Bank of India gains for third straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 268.05, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.74% in last one year as compared to a 13.07% jump in NIFTY and a 5.06% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 268.05, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 13711. The Sensex is at 46756.37, up 0.67%. State Bank of India has gained around 10.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 4.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29883.3, up 1.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 191.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 503.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 268.55, up 1.8% on the day. State Bank of India is down 18.74% in last one year as compared to a 13.07% jump in NIFTY and a 5.06% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 15.87 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)