Standard Bank chooses Infosys Finacle Mobile Teller Solution for digitization

Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of (NYSE: INFY), and Standard Bank, Africa's biggest lender by asset size, announced the bank's adoption of the Mobile Teller Solution to digitize its services across its branches in the African continent. is now live on the solution in 107 branches across five countries - Lesotho, and Malawi, Zambia, eSwatini, all implemented in just 22 weeks.

The solution is currently in Implementation for and and will be further planned in a phased manner across Standard Bank's Regions countries.

