Standard Bank chooses Infosys Finacle Mobile Teller Solution for digitization

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE: INFY), and Standard Bank, Africa's biggest lender by asset size, announced the bank's adoption of the Finacle Mobile Teller Solution to digitize its banking services across its branches in the African continent. Standard Bank is now live on the solution in 107 branches across five countries - Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Malawi, Zambia, eSwatini, all implemented in just 22 weeks.

The solution is currently in Implementation for Ghana and Tanzania and will be further planned in a phased manner across Standard Bank's Africa Regions countries.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 17:07 IST

