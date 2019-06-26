JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Reliance Infrastructure bags prestigious Rs 7000 cr Versova-Bandra Sea Link Project
Business Standard

Hind Rectifiers intimates of withdrawal of credit ratings by ICRA

Capital Market 

Hind Rectifiers announced that ICRA has withdrawn the [ICRA]BB(Stable)/[ICRA]A4+ ratings assigned to the Rs. 56.30 crore bank facilities and MB+(Stable) assigned to the Rs. 19.00 crore fixed deposit programme of Hind Rectifiers.

The outstanding ratings of [lCRA]BB(Stable)/[ICRA]A4+ on the bank facilities stands withdrawn, while MB+(Stable) for fixed deposit programme has been placed on notice of withdrawal for a period of six months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 11:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU