JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Lupin Ltd soars 1.41%, Gains for third straight session
Business Standard

Oracle Financial Services Software allots 9059 equity shares

Capital Market 

Under ESOP

Oracle Financial Services Software has allotted 9,059 equity shares of face value of Rs.5/- each to the eligible Employees of the Company who have exercised their stock options under the ESOP Employee Stock Option Scheme 2010, Employee Stock Option Scheme 2011 and OFSS Stock Plan 2014.

With this allotment, the paid up capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 429,031,295/- divided into 85,806,259 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 13:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU