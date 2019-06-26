Oracle Financial Services Software allots 9059 equity shares

-
ALSO READ
Oracle Financial Services Software allots 14,834 equity sahres
Oracle Financial Services Software Board meeting decisions
Aspire Systems acquires iApps,Oracle business unit of Valforma
Oracle vs AWS: Top Oracle executive says AWS database technology 15 years behind Oracle (IANS Special)
Wipro launches 'QuMiC' to fast-track migration to Oracle Cloud
-
Under ESOPOracle Financial Services Software has allotted 9,059 equity shares of face value of Rs.5/- each to the eligible Employees of the Company who have exercised their stock options under the ESOP Employee Stock Option Scheme 2010, Employee Stock Option Scheme 2011 and OFSS Stock Plan 2014.
With this allotment, the paid up capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 429,031,295/- divided into 85,806,259 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU