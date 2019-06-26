JUST IN
Ducon Infratechnologies announces strategic tie up with Sterling & Wilson

To jointly bid on large size FGD tenders in India

Ducon Infratechnologies announced that it has entered into Strategic tie up with Sterling & Wilson, a flagship group company of Shapoorji Pallonji group, to jointly bid large size FGD tenders. The joint bidding exercise has significantly expanded the company's financing capabilities to bid successfully for large FGD projects which were earlier not biddable solely by them or us as an individual entity and has created a winwin situation for both the parties. Moreover, Ducon brings technical qualification to this exercise of joint bidding for benefits of both parties.

