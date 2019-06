Ducon Infratechnologies announces strategic tie up with Sterling & Wilson

To jointly bid on large size tenders in India

Ducon Infratechnologies announced that it has entered into Strategic tie up with Sterling & Wilson, a flagship group company of Shapoorji Pallonji group, to jointly bid large size tenders. The joint exercise has significantly expanded the company's financing capabilities to bid successfully for large projects which were earlier not biddable solely by them or us as an individual entity and has created a winwin situation for both the parties. Moreover, Ducon brings technical qualification to this exercise of joint for benefits of both parties.

