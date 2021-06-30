Standard Life pares stake in HDFC Life Insurance

Standard Life Mauritius Holdings 2006 sold a total of 5% stake of HDFC Life Insurance Company via two bulk deals Tuesday, 29 June 2021.As per the bulk deal data on the BSE, Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 sold 504,22,552 equity shares (or 2.49% stake) of HDFC Life at an average price of Rs 672.89 each on Tuesday, 29 June 2021.
It sold another 504,22,552 equity shares (or 2.49% stake) of HDFC Life at an average price of Rs 672.46 each on Tuesday, 29 June 2021.
As of 31 March 2021, the promoter group, Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 held 8.88% stake in the life insurance company.
HDFC Life Insurance Company is a life insurance entity promoted by HDFC, India's leading housing finance institution and Standard Life Aberdeen, a global investment company.
The life insurer reported 2.38% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 319.06 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 311.65 crore in Q4 FY20. Net premium income increased by 22.85% to Rs 12,869.55 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company were up 1.08% at Rs 693.75 on BSE.
