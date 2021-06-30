Industrials shares rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 34.13 points or 0.72% at 4758.91 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Uflex Ltd (up 16.66%), Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (up 8.05%),ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd (up 6.46%),MMTC Ltd (up 6.13%),ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd (up 5.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Poly Films Ltd (up 5.58%), Cummins India Ltd (up 5.07%), Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (up 5%), Ramky Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.97%), and Cosmo Films Ltd (up 4.56%).

On the other hand, Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.48%), Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd (down 1.81%), and Walchandnagar Industries Ltd (down 1.75%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 129.29 or 0.25% at 52678.95.

The Nifty 50 index was up 41.25 points or 0.26% at 15789.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 157.09 points or 0.63% at 25249.78.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36 points or 0.46% at 7857.55.

On BSE,1750 shares were trading in green, 869 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

