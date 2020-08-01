Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 70.92% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.49% to Rs 89.20 croreNet profit of Star Paper Mills declined 70.92% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.49% to Rs 89.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 87.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 29.93% to Rs 37.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.73% to Rs 340.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 377.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales89.2087.03 2 340.99377.75 -10 OPM %12.8613.75 -14.1113.05 - PBDT12.8415.33 -16 54.3255.92 -3 PBT11.4113.99 -18 49.1651.53 -5 NP7.8026.82 -71 37.2753.19 -30
