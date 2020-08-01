Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 70.92% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.49% to Rs 89.20 crore

Net profit of Star Paper Mills declined 70.92% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.49% to Rs 89.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 87.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.93% to Rs 37.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.73% to Rs 340.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 377.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

