RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 539.58% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 68.90% to Rs 21.20 crore

Net profit of RTS Power Corporation rose 539.58% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 68.90% to Rs 21.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 102.73% to Rs 11.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.66% to Rs 111.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 251.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

