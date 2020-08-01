JUST IN
RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 539.58% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 68.90% to Rs 21.20 crore

Net profit of RTS Power Corporation rose 539.58% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 68.90% to Rs 21.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 102.73% to Rs 11.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.66% to Rs 111.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 251.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales21.2068.16 -69 111.62251.72 -56 OPM %-14.535.34 -5.296.75 - PBDT-3.322.19 PL 5.0610.10 -50 PBT-4.051.65 PL 2.567.97 -68 NP6.140.96 540 11.155.50 103

First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 12:22 IST

