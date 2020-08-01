Castex Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 131.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Castex Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 126.35 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Castex Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 128.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter
COVID-19: Indian-American NGO distributes 30,000 masks, other supplies in Houston
Volumes soar at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter
Govt sets up panel for policy advice on latest technologies
-
Sales decline 29.95% to Rs 69.08 croreNet Loss of Castex Technologies reported to Rs 131.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 153.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.95% to Rs 69.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 518.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 821.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.49% to Rs 296.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 459.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales69.0898.62 -30 296.40459.48 -35 OPM %-9.47-27.25 --6.46-18.87 - PBDT-8.67-28.06 69 -25.61-98.17 74 PBT-131.06-147.28 11 -518.38-595.33 13 NP-131.06-153.21 14 -518.38-821.51 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU