Castex Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 131.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.95% to Rs 69.08 crore

Net Loss of Castex Technologies reported to Rs 131.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 153.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.95% to Rs 69.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 518.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 821.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.49% to Rs 296.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 459.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

