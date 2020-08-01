Jauss Polymers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.33% to Rs 1.82 croreNet Loss of Jauss Polymers reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.33% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 85.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.20% to Rs 7.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.822.10 -13 7.719.20 -16 OPM %-9.34-10.95 -8.1710.22 - PBDT-0.13-0.22 41 0.650.99 -34 PBT-0.28-0.41 32 0.030.27 -89 NP-0.23-0.31 26 0.030.20 -85
