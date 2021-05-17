State Bank of India Spurts 1.79%

State Bank of India has added 7.96% over last one month compared to 1.78% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 0.41% rise in the SENSEX

State Bank of India gained 1.79% today to trade at Rs 366.95. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is up 0.91% to quote at 36934.6. The index is up 1.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IndusInd Bank Ltd increased 1.52% and Federal Bank Ltd added 1.44% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 71.18 % over last one year compared to the 57.68% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 2.01 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 29.76 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 426.45 on 18 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 149.55 on 22 May 2020.

