Hero MotoCorp to restart operations in select plants from May 17

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up towards a gradual resumption of operations by starting single shift production at three of its plants - Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar from May 17.

In addition to producing for the domestic market in India, these plants will also have enhanced focus on catering to the Global Business (GB) markets across the world. Strict safety and hygiene protocols are in place at all plant locations and offices in preparation for the gradual resumption of operations.

The company continues to monitor the situation closely and the remaining manufacturing plants and other facilities will also open up gradually. All corporate offices of the company have already been in Work from Home (WFH) mode.

Meanwhile, with the ongoing concerted vaccination drive across the organization, more than 90% of Hero MotoCorp employees above the age of 45 have already been vaccinated.

Hero MotoCorp had proactively halted the plant operations temporarily in a staggered manner for four days from April 22-May 2, which was then extended till May 16.

The announcement was made after market hours on 14 May 2021. Shares of Hero MotoCorp fell 1.09% to settle at Rs 2,811 on 14 May 2021.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in a year.

