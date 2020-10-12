State Bank of India Spurts 3.05%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Rises 1.42%

State Bank of India has added 0.79% over last one month compared to 7.23% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 5.14% rise in the SENSEX

State Bank of India rose 3.05% today to trade at Rs 204.3. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is up 1.42% to quote at 27348.48. The index is up 7.23 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Axis Bank Ltd increased 2.32% and Federal Bank Ltd added 1.98% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went down 13.82 % over last one year compared to the 7.15% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

State Bank of India has added 0.79% over last one month compared to 7.23% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 5.14% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.45 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22.05 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 351 on 28 Nov 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 149.55 on 22 May 2020.

