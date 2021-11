Steel Exchange India allots CCDs and convertible warrants

On preferential basis

Steel Exchange India has allotted 2,34,60,000 unsecured 12% Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) of Rs. 72.50 each convertible in to 2,34,60,000 shares of Rs. 10 each at a price of Rs. 72.50 per share (inclusive of a premium of Rs. 62.50 per share) on preferential basis.

Further, the board also allotted 58,22,150 Convertible Warrants of Rs. 72.50 each convertible in to 58,22,150 equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a price of Rs. 72.50 per share (inclusive of premium of Rs. 62.50 per share) on preferential basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)