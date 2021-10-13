Steel Exchange India soars on fund raising plans

-
ALSO READ
JSW Ispat Special Products Q1 steel production up 76% YoY
Godawari Power gets environment clearance for enhancement of production
Board of Godawari Power & Ispat approves acquisition of additional stake in Hira Ferro Alloys
Board of Godawari Power & Ispat approves setting up integrated steel plant in Chhattisgarh
Board of Godawari Power & Ispat extends validity of scheme of arrangement
-
Steel Exchange India jumped 5.84% to Rs 79.80 after the company said that its board will meet on Friday, 15 October 2021, to consider proposal for raising of funds.
The funds would be raised via issue of equity shares or convertible bonds or all types of debentures or warrants or any other equity linked securities, through permissible modes subject to such approvals, as may be required under applicable laws.
Steel Exchange India is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of TMT bars apart from billets, ingots and power generation. The company also deals in sale and purchase of steel products through its trading division and is recognized as one of the largest dealers for Rashtriya Ispat Nigam.
The company's net profit surged to Rs 7.98 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 0.82 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales during the quarter jumped to Rs 262.62 crore from Rs 91.73 crore reported in the same period last year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU