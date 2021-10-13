Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 860.49 points or 3.34% at 26594.2 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (up 16.06%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 4.28%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 3.95%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 3.55%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bosch Ltd (up 1.23%), Escorts Ltd (up 0.96%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.51%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.43%), and Cummins India Ltd (up 0.36%).

On the other hand, Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.38%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.29%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.05%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 298.16 or 0.49% at 60582.47.

The Nifty 50 index was up 116.55 points or 0.65% at 18108.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 222.31 points or 0.75% at 29804.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 82.28 points or 0.9% at 9199.37.

On BSE,1876 shares were trading in green, 892 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

