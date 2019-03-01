Steel Strips Wheels announces sales figures for Feb 2019

JUST IN
Steel Strips Wheels achieved February 2019 total wheel rim sales of 12.83 Lakh Vs 13.03 Lakh in February 2018 representing a de-growth of 1% YoY.

SSWL has achieved gross turnover of Rs 177.94 crore in February 2019 Vs 193.69 crore in February 2018, there by recording a de-growth of 8.13% and achieved Net turnover of Rs.144.38 crore in February 2019 Vs Rs.150.03 crore in February 2018, recording a de-growth of 4%.

