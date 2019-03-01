Steel Strips Wheels announces sales figures for Feb 2019

-
Steel Strips Wheels achieved February 2019 total wheel rim sales of 12.83 Lakh Vs 13.03 Lakh in February 2018 representing a de-growth of 1% YoY.
SSWL has achieved gross turnover of Rs 177.94 crore in February 2019 Vs 193.69 crore in February 2018, there by recording a de-growth of 8.13% and achieved Net turnover of Rs.144.38 crore in February 2019 Vs Rs.150.03 crore in February 2018, recording a de-growth of 4%.
