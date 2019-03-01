JUST IN
Allahabad Bank ED takes charge
Power Grid Corporation of India announces appointment of nominee director

Power Grid Corporation of India announced that the Ministry of Power conveyed that the President has appointed Ghanshyam Prasad, Chief Engineer, Ministry of Power as Govt. Nominee Director on the Board of Directors of POWERGRID for a period of three years or till an officer is posted in the Ministry or till the date of superannuation or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 19:30 IST

