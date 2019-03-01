Power Grid Corporation of India announces appointment of nominee director

-
ALSO READ
Power Grid CMD I S Jha becomes CERC member
Board of Power Grid Corporation of India accords investment approval of Rs 379 cr for two projects
Hartek Power bags order from PowerGrid
Power Grid restores snowfall-hit transmission lines in J&K
Power Grid's K Sreekant gets additional charge as NTPC Director Finance
-
Power Grid Corporation of India announced that the Ministry of Power conveyed that the President has appointed Ghanshyam Prasad, Chief Engineer, Ministry of Power as Govt. Nominee Director on the Board of Directors of POWERGRID for a period of three years or till an officer is posted in the Ministry or till the date of superannuation or till further orders, whichever is earlier.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU