JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Shree Hari Chemicals Export approves appointment of director
Business Standard

Anubhav Industrial Resources announces change in registered office

Capital Market 

Anubhav Industrial Resources announced that the registered office of the Company has been shifted to Unit No.802, 8TH Floor, Samarth Aishwarya Co-Operative Society Ltd., Adarsh Nagar, Off Link Road, Oshiwara, Andheri(West), Mumbai - 400053 and the new contact number of the company is 7021375978 with effect from 01 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 15:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements