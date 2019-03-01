Anubhav Industrial Resources announces change in registered office

announced that the registered office of the Company has been shifted to Unit No.802, 8TH Floor, Samarth Aishwarya Co-Operative Society Ltd., Adarsh Nagar, Off Link Road, Oshiwara, Andheri(West), - 400053 and the new contact number of the company is with effect from 01 March 2019.

