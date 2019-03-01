Anubhav Industrial Resources announces change in registered office

-
ALSO READ
Anubhav Industrial Resources standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Anubhav Industrial Resources standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2018 quarter
HC allows residential society near naval staff colony
Industrial court restrains BEST workers from going on strike
Tanushree submits documents to support harassment claims
-
Anubhav Industrial Resources announced that the registered office of the Company has been shifted to Unit No.802, 8TH Floor, Samarth Aishwarya Co-Operative Society Ltd., Adarsh Nagar, Off Link Road, Oshiwara, Andheri(West), Mumbai - 400053 and the new contact number of the company is 7021375978 with effect from 01 March 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU