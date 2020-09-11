JUST IN
Business Standard

Steel Strips Wheels receives export orders for over USD 114K from US

Steel Strips Wheels has received export orders of nearly 2,700 wheels for US truck trailer market, to be executed in the month of Oct from its Chennai plant.

Orders of similar capacity are anticipated from the same customer base as businesses have picked up speed.

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 13:45 IST

