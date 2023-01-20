Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Q3 net loss narrows to Rs 273 cr

-
-
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy rallied 3.72% to Rs 273.40 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 101.24 crore in Q3 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 422.41 crore posted in Q3 FY22.
Revenue from operations slumped 72.8% to Rs 406.96 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 from Rs 1,494.86 crore recorded in Q3 FY22.
The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 95.14 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to pre-tax profit of Rs 416.45 crore posted in Q3 FY22.
The company's revenue from EPC business was at 348.09crore (down 75.92% YoY) while income from operation and maintenance service business stood at Rs 58.91 crore (up 19.66% YoY) during the period under review.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider.
