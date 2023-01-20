Coforge Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Infibeam Avenues Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 January 2023.

Coforge Ltd soared 6.57% to Rs 4227 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 28446 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7112 shares in the past one month.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd surged 5.42% to Rs 332.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 62039 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70407 shares in the past one month.

Engineers India Ltd spiked 5.23% to Rs 88.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd spurt 4.91% to Rs 774. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd exploded 4.78% to Rs 18.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

