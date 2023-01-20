Agri-Tech (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aveer Foods Ltd, Hisar Metal Industries Ltd, Nureca Ltd and Sterling Tools Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 January 2023.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 118.6 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 12003 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4110 shares in the past one month.

Aveer Foods Ltd spiked 16.19% to Rs 185.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14387 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6219 shares in the past one month.

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd soared 16.18% to Rs 186.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 92467 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8811 shares in the past one month.

Nureca Ltd added 15.17% to Rs 385.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42677 shares in the past one month.

Sterling Tools Ltd jumped 13.15% to Rs 354.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 99414 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25793 shares in the past one month.

