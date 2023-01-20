Bata India appoints Anil Somani as CFO

The footwear major on Thursday announced that its board of directors has appointed Anil Somani as the chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company.

The date of appointment of Somani would be informed in due course, said the footwear maker.

Anil Somani is a qualified chartered accountant. He would be joining from Reliance Retail, where he is serving as executive vice president & CFO for Digital Business. He has over 25 years of experience in finance, strategy, compliance, information management and business development functions.

Bata India is the largest footwear retailer in India, offering footwear, accessories, and bags across brands such as Bata, Bata Red Label, Hush Puppies, Naturalizer, Power, Marie Claire, Weinbrenner, North Star, Scholl, Bata Comfit and Bubble gummers, to name a few. It retails in more than 1950 Bata own, shop-in-shops and franchisee stores, on bata.in and in thousands of multi-brand footwear dealers stores pan-India.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 47.44% to Rs 54.82 crore on 35.1% increase in net sales to Rs 829.76 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

The scrip declined 0.84% to currently trade at Rs 1,572.80 on the BSE.

