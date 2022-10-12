Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy wins order worth Rs 2212 crore

-
SWRE has emerged as the L-1 (lowest) bidder in a competitive bidding against the tender invited by NTPC REL and has been awarded the Contract on 01 October 2022 with total value of Rs 2,212 crore (including taxes & duties and including O&M for 3 years).
Contract Agreement for the project has been signed between NTPC REL and SWRE.
The project scope of work includes design, engineering, supply, construction, erection, testing, and commissioning along with a 3-year operation & maintenance contract.
