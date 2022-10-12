Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy wins order worth Rs 2212 crore

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWRE) announced that it has won an order from NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL) for its proposed 1,255 MWac / 1,568 MWdc solar PV project at Khavda RE Power Park, Rann of Kutch, Gujarat.

SWRE has emerged as the L-1 (lowest) bidder in a competitive bidding against the tender invited by NTPC REL and has been awarded the Contract on 01 October 2022 with total value of Rs 2,212 crore (including taxes & duties and including O&M for 3 years).

Contract Agreement for the project has been signed between NTPC REL and SWRE.

The project scope of work includes design, engineering, supply, construction, erection, testing, and commissioning along with a 3-year operation & maintenance contract.

