Sonata Software signs agreement with Ireland based eir evo

Sonata Software has announced that it has signed an agreement with eir evo, Ireland's leading Telecommunications and ICT Solutions Provider, to support the standardization of their CRM platform, migrating them from Salesforce to Microsoft Dynamics.

In addition to the above agreement, Sonata Software and eir evo also plan to implement a long-term strategy for growing Microsoft Dynamics within the Irish market, by co-creating engagement models for a cohesive approach.

Back in March 2021, eir Business and Evros Technology Group, announced the completion of their merger, enabling the organization - the newly named eir evo - to offer an unrivalled portfolio of services across cyber security, cloud, networking, app development, 24x7x365 managed support and more, to the whole of Ireland. Since then, the company has been working on the standardization of their platforms across both entities for a fully integrated and optimized way of working.

Sonata Software's unique platform migration process, will empower operational efficiency across eir evo, supporting them in delivering their business objectives.

The migration will also enable seamless collaboration across their business functions, while delivering visibility across all of their IT systems. This internal optimisation will also support productivity and customer centric efficiencies.

