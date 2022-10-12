Tata Power announces collaboration with 75F Smart Innovation India

The association will greatly help businesses to optimize their energy consumption and usage.
With this collaboration, TPTCL and 75F Smart Innovations India shall jointly offer solutions in the space of Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) optimization and smart building automation powered by cutting edge technologies like IoT, cloud and AI/ML. These solutions shall help commercial buildings with centrally air-conditioned spaces attain assured savings on their HVAC energy consumption, which typically constitutes 50% or more of total building energy consumption, along with intelligent automation, analytics, and actionable insights regarding their facility and portfolio data.
