Business Standard

Karnataka Govt. to allot 15 acres land to Everest Industries

Capital Market 

To set up manufacturing plant

Everest Industries has received in-principle approval from the Government of Karnataka for allotment of 15 acres of land by KIADB at Immavu Industrial Area, Mysuru District for the purpose of establishment of a manufacturing plant for Fibre Cement Boards / Rapicon Panels.

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 14:37 IST

