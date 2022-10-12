Karnataka Govt. to allot 15 acres land to Everest Industries

To set up manufacturing plantEverest Industries has received in-principle approval from the Government of Karnataka for allotment of 15 acres of land by KIADB at Immavu Industrial Area, Mysuru District for the purpose of establishment of a manufacturing plant for Fibre Cement Boards / Rapicon Panels.
