Sterling and Wilson Renewable gains on wining order worth Rs 2,200 crore from NTPC

-
ALSO READ
NTPC and Indian Oil join hands for powering latter's refineries with renewable energy
Gujarat Alkalies rises on signing MoU with NTPC REL
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy slumps after dismal Q1 performance
NTPC, Bank of Baroda, IIFL Finance in focus
NTPC declares commercial operation of 3rd part of Kawas Solar PV project
-
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy rose 2.33% to Rs 287.40 after the company announced that it has bagged an order approximately worth Rs 2,200 crore from NTPC.
The company has emerged as the L-1 bidder for the BOS package comprising 4 blocks of the proposed solar PV plant of NTPC Renewable Energy at Khavda RE Power Park, Rann of Kutch, Gujarat with an aggregate capacity of approximately 1570 MW DC.
The total bid value, including operations and maintenance (O&M) for 3 years would be approximately Rs 2,200 crore.
"The formal LOI and contract signing will happen in due course, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy said in a statement.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy was demerged from Sterling and Wilson in March 2018. It is one of the largest non-original equipment manufacturers solar EPC players globally, with a diversified presence across geographies. SWREL was listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange in August 2019.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 353.91 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 76.12 crore in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations rose 1% YoY to Rs 1,206.93 crore during the quarter.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU