Repco Home Finance soars 63% in five days

Repco Home Finance jumped 4.39% to Rs 258.10, extending recent steep gains.

Shares of Repco Home Finance have surged 62.99% in five sessions.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 89.22. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 146.83, 157.98 and 206.73, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in near term.

On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock hit a high of Rs 271.95 and a low of Rs 248 so far during the day.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 345 on 20 August 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 113.35 on 23 June 2022.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month, rising 61.42% compared with 4.87% rise in the Sensex.

The scrip outperformed the market in past one quarter, soaring 64.68% as against Sensex's 8.24% rise.

The scrip had underperformed the market in past one year, falling 17.21% as against Sensex's 6.28% rise.

As at 30 June 2022, Repco Home Finance had a total network of 158 branches and 22 satellite centers spread across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

On a consolidated basis, Repco Home Finance's net profit surged 93.2% to Rs 62.07 crore on 4.8% decline in total income to Rs 307 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

