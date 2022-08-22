Varun Beverages Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Trent Ltd and Supreme Petrochem Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 August 2022.

Varun Beverages Ltd crashed 7.02% to Rs 919.2 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91061 shares in the past one month.

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd tumbled 6.96% to Rs 115. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51696 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 6.50% to Rs 246.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Trent Ltd shed 5.92% to Rs 1314.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 74278 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50019 shares in the past one month.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd slipped 5.66% to Rs 794.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9755 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5634 shares in the past one month.

